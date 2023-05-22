Takeda India partners with Bal Raksha Bharat for maternal and child health

Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India announced a three-year partnership with Save the Children – Bal Raksha Bharat to strengthen the nutritional well-being of expecting and new mothers as well as children in selected areas of Delhi. A company statement informed, “Executing through 200 Anganwadi centres, the intervention will strengthen partnership with the government and provide technical assistance in the form of training, capacity-building, and resource support to frontline workers and service providers The endeavour is expected to improve coverage of quality services related to health and nutrition, improved knowledge and practices of families, and increased household and community-level ownership.”

Ruchi Sogarwal, Director- Corporate Affairs, Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India said, “Creating an environment that results in evidence-based, sustainable, multi-sectoral nutrition actions delivered at scale, this association will deepen partnership with the government to strengthen health and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) systems. It will also address the requirement for testing and treatment of anaemia, with an emphasis on pregnant women and school-going or out-of-school adolescents, through Test-Treat-Talk (T3) anaemia camps. This will be further implemented through engagement with the government and establishing partnerships with local and state-level CSO networks that will be crucial to enabling a favourable environment to create awareness and encourage adequate support around child nutrition.”

Dr Namrata Jaitli, Director – Policy and Programme Impact, Save the Children (Bal Raksha Bharat) said, “We are delighted to partner with Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India to play a catalytic role in strengthening the health and nutrition interventions in the urban slums of Delhi. We look forward to leveraging our collective expertise and resources, to create a significant impact in the lives of thousands of women and children”

Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India will also collaborate with an independent external agency for monitoring of the project and coordinate the evaluations to ensure transparency and effectively achieve the desired outcomes.