Sun Pharma launches CEQUA, a treatment for dry eye disease in India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has launched a novel ophthalmology treatment, CEQUA, in India for patients who have Dry Eye Disease (DED) with inflammation, a commonly occurring condition. CEQUA is the first dry eye treatment available in India that is delivered with nanomicellar (NCELL)* technology.

Kirti Ganorkar, CEO – India Business, Sun Pharma, said, “Current treatment options for Dry Eye Disease have limitations and hence a strong unmet need exists in this space. We are excited to introduce CEQUA as a new treatment option for Dry Eye Disease in India. This is an important milestone for Sun Pharma as we bring one of our key global specialty products to India.”

The prevalence of DED in India is higher than the global prevalence and a large regional study pegged India’s prevalence at 32 per cent, of which 90 per cent were affected with moderate/severe DED2. In the same study, hours of Visual Display Terminal (VDT) usage (television, smartphones, computers, tablets, laptops) or “screen time” significantly correlated with the severity of DED. Another study has projected that the prevalence of DED is likely to increase to 45 per cent in India’s urban population by 2030.