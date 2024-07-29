Express Pharma

Successful completion of USFDA inspection at Alembic Pharma Oral Solid Formulation Facility (F-I) at Panelav

Inspection conducted from July 17-26, 2024, concludes affirming facility’s compliance with GMP standards

By EP News Bureau
Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that it has successfully completed the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection for its Oral Solid Formulation Facility (F-I) located at Panelav. 

This was a scheduled GMP inspection and was successfully completed without any Form 483 observation. The inspection was conducted from July 17 to 26, 2024. 

 

