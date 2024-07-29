Successful completion of USFDA inspection at Alembic Pharma Oral Solid Formulation Facility (F-I) at Panelav

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that it has successfully completed the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection for its Oral Solid Formulation Facility (F-I) located at Panelav.

This was a scheduled GMP inspection and was successfully completed without any Form 483 observation. The inspection was conducted from July 17 to 26, 2024.