Sionna and AbbVie deal can redefine cystic fibrosis therapeutics: GlobalData

Sionna Therapeutics, a US-based clinical-stage life sciences company specialising in cystic fibrosis (CF), has secured exclusive global rights to develop and commercialise multiple advanced compounds through a licence agreement with AbbVie. This strategic acquisition includes Phase 2 compounds ABBV-2222 and ABBV-3067, and Phase 1 compound ABBV-2851, bolstering Sionna’s pipeline and its position in the CF market, says GlobalData.

This partnership capitalises on AbbVie’s advanced research and Sionna’s innovative approach to CF therapy, specifically targeting the NBD1 domain of the CFTR protein. Sionna’s strategy aims to correct protein misfolding and instability at the molecular level, addressing the root causes of CF. AbbVie will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, equity investment in Sionna, and late-stage development and commercial milestones and royalties.

Sravani Meka, Senior Immunology Analyst at GlobalData, states, “In recent years, Sionna has embarked on several notable initiatives to advance its CF pipeline. For instance, in January 2024, Sionna initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for its lead compound, SION-109. This trial marked a critical step in evaluating the safety and efficacy of this promising therapy, which targets the defective CFTR protein to improve lung function and overall patient outcomes. With recent funding rounds, including $182 million in Series C and $111 million in Series B, Sionna is well-positioned to accelerate the development of its CF therapies.”

The current CF treatment landscape is dominated by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with its flagship therapy, Trikafta, setting high standards in treatment efficacy. However, despite these advancements, many CF patients continue to suffer from severe symptoms, highlighting the need for new and improved therapies. Sionna’s acquisition of AbbVie’s advanced compounds enhances its ability to address these challenges, positioning it as a potential formidable competitor in the CF market.

“The strategic implications of this agreement are substantial. Sionna’s expanded pipeline not only strengthens its market position but also exemplifies the dynamic nature of strategic partnerships in the biopharmaceutical industry. Sionna’s pipeline is designed to address the complex pathology of cystic fibrosis through a multifaceted approach, targeting various regions and functions of the CFTR protein beyond just NBD1. This collaboration could expedite the development of new treatments, offering more diverse and potentially more effective options for CF patients,” concludes Meka.