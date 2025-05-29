SeQuent–Viyash merger receives stock exchange approvals; NCLT filing underway

Sequent Scientific, a player in the global animal health industry, has announced that it has secured approvals from both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for its proposed merger with Hyderabad-based Viyash Life Sciences. The company has now filed for clearance with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The merger will bring together two business verticals—Global Animal Health and an integrated API business. The combined entity will benefit from a five-fold increase in R&D talent and a nine-fold expansion in USFDA-approved manufacturing capacity, creating a robust and scalable operating backbone.

US-based private equity firm Carlyle holds a 53 per cent stake in SeQuent and is the majority shareholder in privately held Viyash. SeQuent operates in the niche segment of Animal Health and markets its products in 90+ countries. It has built local footprints in Europe, Latin America and emerging markets including India, while Viyash has built a strong presence in API and R&D space with strong business relations with leading companies around the globe.

SeQuent Q4 FY25 performance reported revenue rising 11.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,017 million and adjusted EBITDA increasing by 38.7 per cent to ₹569 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins expanded by 280 basis points to 14.2 per cent, driven by an improved product mix, new launches and operational efficiencies. This strong quarterly finish capped a robust full-year performance, with FY25 revenue growing 13.3 per cent to ₹15,514 million and adjusted EBITDA nearly doubling to ₹1,993 million, an 86.6 per cent increase. Full year adjusted EBITDA margins improved by 500 basis points to 12.8 per cent, underscoring SeQuent’s continued focus on profitable growth and strategic execution.

In Q4 FY25, the combined entity of SeQuent and Viyash delivered robust performance with consolidated revenues of ₹7,725 million, reflecting a 13.2 per cent year-on-year growth. Adjusted EBITDA stood at ₹1,222 million, up 63.2 per cent, with margins expanding by 485 basis points to 15.8 per cent. The strong financials underscore the strategic rationale of the merger, demonstrating the potential of the combined entity to deliver enhanced scale, improved profitability, and a stronger operational foundation.

Under the agreed terms, shareholders of Viyash will receive 56 SeQuent shares for every 100 Viyash shares held.