Senores Pharmaceuticals gains ANDA for Enalapril Maleate Tablets 2.5mg, 5mg, 10mg and 20mg from Wockhardt

Senores Pharmaceuticals, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Senores Pharmaceuticals, USA, has signed an agreement to acquire the USFDA-approved Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Enalapril Maleate Tablets 2.5mg, 5mg, 10mg and 20mg from Wockhardt.

Enalapril is indicated as a treatment of hypertension, heart failure, and asymptomatic left ventricular dysfunction. The market size of Enalapril Tablet in the USA was ~USD 28.60 Mn (MAT December 2024)1 as per IQVIA and ~USD 109.24 Mn (MAT March 2025)2 as per the specialty data aggregator Symphony.