Sanofi India appoints Preeti Futnani as General Manager, Vaccines

Sanofi India today announced the appointment of Preeti Futnani as the company’s General Manager – Vaccines, with effect from 1st June, 2022. She transitions from Sanofi’s Greater Gulf MCO (a cluster of six countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait) where she was the Franchise Head for Dupixent Dermatology, a company statement notified.

The statement also said that Futnani has over two decades of experience in delivering growth and transformation that spans several therapeutic areas and functions within healthcare (primary and specialty care, medical technology) and finance.

She started her journey with Sanofi over six years ago in Specialty Care Gulf, after various roles of increasing responsibility in Novartis marketing and commercial operations across Switzerland, the UK and India. She has held leadership roles in marketing, sales and management across several geographies from mature markets in the UK and EU to emerging markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Futnani succeeds Annapurna Das, who is elevated to Head of Vaccines, Asia. She will be based in Mumbai, India.