Sanofi announces expansion of its Global Capacity Center in Hyderabad

Sanofi Healthcare India announced the expansion of its Global Capacity Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, with plans to invest €400 million over the next six years, with €100 million by 2025. Over the next two years, this GCC (hub) will expand to host up to 2600 employees, making it, reportedly the largest of Sanofi’s four global hubs.

“Sanofi’s four Global Capacity Centers are strategic Hubs across the Globe that give the company a competitive edge in delivering best-in-class enterprise solutions. These hubs are key ‘nerve centers’ that enable centralisation and modernisation and allow for scaling-up opportunities across Sanofi’s value chain, offering a wide array of services ranging from commercial, manufacturing & supply to R&D and digital,” informs the statement.

Duddilla Sridhar Babu , Minister – Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs, Telangana said, “This substantial additional investment of over 400 million euros and the creation of over 2,600 jobs in the next two years underscore Telangana’s commitment to fostering a thriving environment for innovation and growth. ”

Further, Madeleine Roach, Executive Vice President, Business Operations, Sanofi, stated, “Hyderabad is emerging as a preferred shared services destination with a large pool of talent. We’re excited to invest and build this hub here to become a great global community striving for excellence, with digitalisation at the heart of our transformation. ”

“Our ambition is to be the first biopharma company powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) at scale. From discovery to treatment, we are using AI ethically and safely to get to market faster with our drugs as there’s plenty of unmet needs. We intend to onboard talent at the Hyderabad hub to embrace the power of AI across our value chain to harness the pace of scientific discovery, improve our productivity and place better decision intelligence in the hands of our people,” added Emmanuel Frenehard, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, Sanofi