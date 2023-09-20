Sandeep Raktate, Executive VP, Head International Operations and Central Manufacturing, Cipla | Indore Pharma Summit 2023
Indore Pharma Summit 2023 | 25th August 2023 | Sayaji Hotel, Indore
In this video:
Sandeep Raktate, Executive VP, Head International Operations and Central Manufacturing, Cipla
Topic: Trends and disruptions redefining the pharma landscape
Key Takeaway:
Digital technologies can help to mitigate challenges and optimise opportunities in pharma. We should move towards touch less factories and data-driven decision making