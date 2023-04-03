Rusan Pharma launches ‘No Reason is Good Enough’ to promote tobacco de-addiction

Rusan Pharma has launched a campaign to promote tobacco de-addiction with the brand ‘2baconil’ – a 24-hour nicotine transdermal patch.

A company release said, “2baconil’s #NoReasonIsGoodEnough campaign comes from a deeper consumer insight and realisation that people give various reasons for smoking. However, there is ‘no reason is good enough’ to continue with this habit. Not only the individuals who smoke, but the lives of their loved ones are also compromised in the process. It’s crucial to put powerful mechanisms and resources in place to help people quit smoking and reclaim control over their lives, rather than simply emphasising the negative health impacts of smoking.”

The campaign is live on various social media platforms, including Instagram and YouTube. Additionally, DVCs have been shared consistently throughout the month.

Mega Influencers from different walks of life, such as Pooja Makhija, Sapna Vyas, Aadar Malik, and Radhika Bose, collaborated with this campaign, and spread the message to a wider audience to quit smoking. The central theme aims at portraying the benefits of ‘2baconil nicotine patch’ as an effective therapy in reducing the physical and psychological addiction to nicotine.

2baconil is available in nicotine patches and gums.