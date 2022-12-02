Roivant and Pfizer launch unit to develop inflammatory disease drug

Roivant Sciences and Pfizer yesterday launched a unit to develop RVT-3101, the drugmakers’ treatment for an inflammatory bowel disease.

The drug’s efficacy as a treatment for ulcerative colitis is currently being assessed in a mid-stage study.

Under the terms, Roivant will be responsible for funding the development and will retain commercialisation rights for RVT-3101, once approved, in the US and Japan.

Pfizer will own a 25 per cent stake in the unit and maintain commercial rights for the drug outside of the two countries.

Roivant said the agreement with Pfizer will help further development of the drug as a potential treatment for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Edits by EP News Bureau