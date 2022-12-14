Roche appoints Thomas Schinecker as new Group CEO

The Board of Directors at Roche has appointed Thomas Schinecker as the new Group CEO effective 14th March, 2023. The company will propose Severin Schwan as the new Chairman at the Annual General Meeting in 2023, a statement from Roche notified.

The Board of Directors will also propose Mark Schneider, CEO, Nestle SA, and Professor Akiko Iwasaki, Sterling Professor, Immunobiology and Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology, Yale University, and Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator, for election as new Board members at the Annual General Meeting, the statement added.

It further said that Annette Luther, Secretary, Board of Directors, will be appointed as Head of International Government Relations in April 2023. At the same time, Per-Olof Attinger, currently Head of CEO Office, and Secretary, Corporate Executive Committee, will take over as Secretary, Board of Directors.

In addition, the statement mentioned that Bill Anderson, CEO, Roche Pharma, and member of the Corporate Executive Committee, has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Roche effective 31st December, 2022. A successor will be appointed by March 2023. Till then, Thomas Schinecker will become the ad interim CEO for Roche Pharma, starting 1st January, 2023, when he hands over his role at Roche Diagnostics to Matt Sause.

Silke Hörnstein, currently Global Head, Strategy and Transformation, Roche Diagnostics, will become Head, Corporate Strategy, Secretary, Corporate Executive Committee, and will be a member of the enlarged Corporate Executive Committee in April 2023, the statement concluded.