Raghuveer Kini appointed as Executive Director of Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices

Raghuveer Kini recently took charge as the Executive Director of the Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices. The EPC Medical Devices is set up by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India.

Earlier, he served as the Executive Director of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) and Director, The Plastics Export Promotion Council (Plexconcil).

The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya recently also launched the Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices and the Scheme for Assistance to Medical Devices Clusters for Common Facilities (AMD-CF) along with the National Medical Device Policy 2023.