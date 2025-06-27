Punjab Government and Ananya Birla Foundation launch DITSU to strengthen drug abuse response

The Government of Punjab has launched the Data Intelligence and Technical Support Unit (DITSU) as part of its Yudh Nasheyan Virudh campaign to address drug and substance abuse in the state. The initiative marks a public-private collaboration with the Ananya Birla Foundation (ABF) and aims to strengthen systemic, data-driven responses to drug-related issues.

The launch was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding signed by Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, and Ananya Birla, Founder of ABF. The event took place at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh and was led by Dr Balbir Singh, Health and Family Welfare Minister of Punjab, with participation from senior government officials.

DITSU will serve as the central hub for technical and data insights, supporting the design and implementation of evidence-based policies and interventions. The unit will be based at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences in Mohali. The Ananya Birla Foundation will provide strategic support, including recruitment of key personnel and the co-development of a digital platform for real-time tracking of Drugs of Concern (DoC).

The partnership focuses on multiple operational areas. These include training and upskilling of psychologists, counsellors, peer educators, and frontline health workers. The initiative will also promote prevention programmes and awareness campaigns in educational institutions. Another goal is to improve collaboration between state departments, academic institutions, and law enforcement agencies.

The formation of DITSU builds on existing activities under the Yudh Nasheyan Virudh campaign. Since 01 March 2025, Punjab’s Safe Punjab Anti-Drug Helpline has received over 12,000 anonymous tips. These have led to 2,782 FIRs, 3,644 arrests, and the identification of 755 drug hotspots. Enforcement actions have also targeted financial networks, leading to the seizure of over ₹10 crore in illicit proceeds.

Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, said, “The Government of Punjab remains unwavering in its mission to address the drug crisis through institutional reform, innovation, and compassionate care.” He added, “We knew when supply chains are disrupted, those already addicted will suffer. So we have well-equipped rehabilitation centres, adequate medical facilities, education opportunities, and employment options to prevent them from falling back into addiction.”

Ananya Birla, Founder of the Ananya Birla Foundation, stated, “We are honoured to partner with the Punjab Government on this critical mission. DITSU reflects our shared commitment to leveraging evidence, technology, and empathy to tackle one of the most urgent challenges facing our society. We hope this initiative serves as a scalable model for transformative change.”