PharmaTech Expo and LabTech Expo 2023 to be held in Gandhinagar from August 25-27, 2023

PharmaTechnologyIndex.com Pvt. Ltd and Drug Marketing & Manufacturing Association (DMMA) are organising the 15th edition of PharmaTech Expo and LabTech Expo from August 25-27, 2023 at Helipad Exhibition Centre, Sector 17, Gandhinagar. It is a premier event dedicated to pharma innovation, technology and knowledge.

PharmaTech Expo brings together the pharma machinery, lab, analytical and packaging equipment, formulation, nutraceuticals, APls, chemical, ingredients, wellness, excipients, fragrance and cosmetic manufacturers and the stakeholders from the industry value chain for knowledge sharing and networking with executives, heads of R&D, purchase, manufacturing, operations and supply chain management from the ecosystem of the pharma industry.

This exhibition offers a platform which helps the industry to connect, network and interact with pharma professionals from all over country.

This trade fair will showcase pharma products, machinery and technological innovation to buyers from various countries including India, China, US and Germany which are major markets for this sector. According to the organisers, there will be a new special pavilion on pumps, valves, pipes and fittings this year. There will another pavilion on formulations, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, APIs, chemicals, ingredients, wellness, excipients, cosmetics and fragrance.

This three-day program will comprise and exhibition, Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM), technical seminars and conference, thereby providing a platform for the industry players to understand current issues and opportunities in the pharma sector.

“The successful deliverance of the past 14 events, including three at Indore, four at Ahmedabad, one at Gandhinagar, five successive events at Chandigarh and one at Mumbai, as well as the patronage of our repeat and new exhibitors has persuaded us to organise sequential events. We are encouraged by the response and feedback to the previous events”, say the organisers.

Salient features

The exhibition will span 25000 square meters and consist of more than 400 exhibitors displaying machinery and equipment for producing drugs and pharma products. While about 15000 visitors are expected at the event, more than 400 companies across India are expected to exhibit their products. The key highlights are:

A seminar on “ Pragmatic VISION On Pharmaceutical And Allied Industry ” has been organised along with exhibition at the venue.

Indo-Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IACCI), along with PharmaTech Expo, are organising a Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet concurrently with the event and bringing in buyers from African countries including BENIN REPUBLIC, Ethiopia, Ghana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, TOGO, Uganda. There will be one to one meeting with entrepreneurs / industrialists from African countries.

Major organisations in the field including Food and Drug Control Administration (Gujarat State), Indo African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IACCI), the Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India (Mumbai), National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC}, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and other industrial houses have given consent as support organisations / sponsors to the event.

This event will give an exhibitor a huge platform to establish and enhance business by meeting active suppliers looking for collaboration with the Indian pharma and healthcare market. Meeting new investors and fellow businessmen from the same fraternity would be a win-win situation for both parties.