Pharma’s strategic path to growth in the nutra maze

The nutraceutical market is expanding rapidly, valued at $6.11 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $11.55 billion by 2030, according to a GlobeNewsWire report. However, pharma companies eager to tap into this growth, face a complex road ahead. Regulatory ambiguity, for instance, serves as a double-edged sword. On the one hand, relatively less regulatory control eases market entry; on the other, they expose pharma players to intense competition from both established FMCG brands and agile startups, quick to respond to shifting consumer preferences.

Adding to these challenges, unethical marketing practices continue to undermine consumer trust with misleading claims about product efficacy and outcomes. Despite these obstacles, opportunities remain significant, particularly given pharma companies’ strong foundation in clinical research and established consumer trust. The question remains—how can they navigate these challenges and build strategies that foster long-term credibility and growth in the nutra sector?

Industry tug-of-war

Recent developments in India’s nutra sector have been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride from the pharma industry’s perspective. On one hand, the Indian government has taken proactive steps to explore bringing nutra products under the purview of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) by setting up a government-constituted panel in February 2024. This move has been largely welcomed by pharma players as a step towards stricter oversight and standardised practices.

On the other hand, the recent revisions to Schedule M—which ban the production of nutra products in drug-licensed facilities to prevent cross-contamination—have ignited a heated debate. While these changes aim to enhance product safety and delineate clear boundaries between pharma and nutra manufacturing. However, they impose significant operational hurdles for pharma companies that also produce nutraceuticals. Meanwhile, standalone nutra manufacturers see this as an opportunity to compete on more equal footing.

Adding to the uncertainty, the Karnataka High Court’s temporary stay on the revised Schedule M has provided manufacturers with a momentary reprieve, leaving the sector in a state of limbo.

For pharma players, the situation underscores not only the need for balanced regulations that safeguard public health while fostering the coexistence of both industries but also serves as a clear call to action. It’s a pivotal moment for pharma companies to strategically assess their position, adapt to evolving dynamics, and carve a sustainable path in the rapidly growing nutra sector.

Guideline gaps

One of the major challenges in the current regulatory landscape is the ambiguity surrounding guidelines and the prevalence of low-quality benchmarks in the nutra sector.

Antony Prashant, Partner, Deloitte India, explains, “The nutra market currently lacks the regulations found in the pharma industry. This significantly impacts product quality and safety, with potential for adulteration. Nutra products may interact with medications, increasing the need for regulation and consultation by healthcare professionals. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is planning to bring these products under the supervision of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).”

Giving insights on the value that pharma companies can bring to this segment, Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma outlines, “Navigating regulatory challenges in the nutra sector requires a clear focus on quality and transparency. Pharma companies can lead the way by applying their research and quality control expertise to create safe, effective products that consumers can trust”.

Piramal also suggests that building strong relationships with regulatory bodies like FSSAI and actively participating in industry associations can help address these challenges. “By prioritising quality and collaboration, pharma companies can not only tackle regulatory hurdles but also set a higher benchmark for the entire industry,” she opines.

Kalka Prasad, AVP – Marketing, Crius Life, Crius Group, advocates for stricter regulations, particularly in India, where nutra standards are still evolving. He stresses the need for a collaborative effort between industry players and regulatory bodies to establish clear guidelines that ensure the safety and efficacy of products. “It is not justifiable to compare pharma products, where a lot of work has already been done and well-documented with international harmonisation (e.g., USP, EP, IP) on quality standards, with nutra products, which are still in their native stage and offer much scope for improvement. A collaborative effort from both industry and governing bodies is needed to bring about the drastic change,” he opines.

R&D advantage

Looking at the sunny side, pharma companies’ established expertise in R&D, clinical