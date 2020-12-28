SpiceJet, PLUSS sign MoU for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

Read Article

SpiceJet has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pluss Advanced Technologies (PLUSS) for the supply of indigenously developed precise temperature control boxes required of maintaining the effectiveness of the vaccine during transport.

According to the MoU, PLUSS will supply its patented product – Celsure, developed using its proprietary Phase Change Material technology, for transportation of the COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturer to different parts of the country. The product will be co-branded especially for SpiceJet’s cargo division Spice Xpress and will be made available at various locations across the country

“At PLUSS we have been continuously working towards playing our role in getting India ready to effectively combat the COVID-19 pandemic, once the vaccine is approved for use. We are particularly happy to join forces with SpiceJet to ensure the delivery of the vaccine using the safest and fastest mode. SpiceJet flies to many non-metro locations and that will help the vaccine reach to the rural hinterlands of India,” said Samit Jain, MD, PLUSS.

“Pluss has been a pioneer in Phase Change Material based temperature control solutions in India and will be the appropriate partner as we plan on moving the temperature-sensitive COVI-19 vaccines across the country. Spice Xpress has the biggest cargo fleet with more than 17 flights. We can cover the length and breadth of the country through our partnerships with last-mile logistics companies. We can deliver the vaccines within 48-72 hours to any part of the country and Pluss’ temperature control boxes will play a critical role in ensuring the safety and efficacy of the vaccine” said Sanjiv Gupta, CEO, Spice Jet-Cargo Division.