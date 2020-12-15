LogiNext launches COVID-19 vaccine supply chain management platform

Read Article

LogiNext announced the launch of a COVID -19 vaccine supply chain management and tracking platform.

Dhruvil Sanghvi, CEO of LogiNext said, “We have been working hard for a while now on this vaccine tracking solution including some key features for the cold chain. We’re very proud to launch the first solution to manage a complex supply chain around COVID-19 vaccine from manufacturing facilities all the way till the last mile.”

“LogiNext Mile is a complete all-mile transportation automation platform which can be used for tech-enabled management of vaccine distribution. The SaaS platform can be deployed for complete visibility and tracking of the vaccine distribution right from the point of origin at the manufacturing units to the last mile,” informs a company in a statement.

The solution can be used for the entire chain or a part of the solution can be used for visibility and tracking, demand forecasting and order scheduling and detailed analytics.

“Talks are ongoing for pilots with several organisations and our team of experienced engineers have worked round the clock to get the best-in-class solution available. We’re extremely proud of what the team has been able to achieve and it is proof for how technology can be used for good,” said Manisha Raisinghani, CTO, LogiNext.

The company’s statement informs, “LogiNext Mile platform has been used by 100+ Fortune 1000 companies in several industries like healthcare, retail, transport, e-commerce and CEP over the past decade and this platform for the vaccine distribution is available to be tested and deployed anywhere across the globe.”