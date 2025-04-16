Pharma experts spotlight GenAI’s transformative role in life sciences

The 14th edition of the Lifesciences & Healthcare Innovation Forum (LHIF) commenced at The Leela Palace, Bengaluru. The event brought together technologists, clinicians, policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to explore the theme, “AI Disrupt: Transforming Diagnosis, Discovery & Delivery.” The forum was organised by the MeitY – K-tech Nasscom Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The forum is being held at a time when artificial intelligence is being integrated across key healthcare functions, including early diagnosis, drug development, medical device design, and digital care platforms.

The event opened with a welcome address by Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO of Nasscom CoE. This was followed by keynote addresses from industry leaders at Novo Nordisk, Amgen, and Baxter. These speakers shared perspectives on the evolution and future direction of AI in healthcare.

Dr Triveni MG, Director of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, delivered a keynote address focused on the need for responsible adoption of AI in public health systems.

Panel discussions at the forum addressed several areas of interest. In the session titled “AI for Access to Care,” speakers explored the role of artificial intelligence in expanding healthcare access in underserved regions and enabling early interventions.

A panel on “GenAI in Pharma” featured representatives from GSK, L’Oréal Lifesciences, Sravathi AI, and GAVS. The discussion centred on the application of generative AI in drug discovery, supply chain efficiency, and pharmacovigilance.

Another panel titled “AI in Medical Devices” included participants from Danaher, BPL Medical, Aravind Eye Care Systems, and Remidio. The session examined the integration of artificial intelligence in device engineering and clinical applications.

In a session covering investor perspectives, speakers from 314 Capital, Mavin Ventures, Ankur Capital, and Speciale Invest addressed the funding environment, operational challenges, and potential for healthtech startups working in AI and digital health.

The event also hosted the finale of HIC#6 (Healthcare Innovation Challenge), where institutions such as HCG, Sankara Nethralaya, and Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute were recognised for their digital and AI-led healthcare initiatives. Startup showcases highlighted emerging solutions in diagnostics, AI-enabled analytics, and medtech.

Concluding the day, LHIF 2025 underscored the expanding role of artificial intelligence in India’s healthcare sector. The forum highlighted collaboration among startups, industry leaders, regulators, and funders in building a data-enabled healthcare future.