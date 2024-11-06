Pharma funding drops 64% in October 2024, but shows slight increase from last year
According to Tracxn Pharma Tracker, funding in the pharma and healthcare sectors saw a significant decrease in October 2024, with HealthifyMe and Primus Life securing the largest rounds
Funding in the pharma and healthcare space decreased by 64.36 per cent in October 2024, amounting to $72 million, compared to $202 million raised in September 2024. Despite this decline, the October 2024 figure marked a slight increase of 5.26 per cent from the $68.4 million raised in October 2023.
In terms of stagewise funding, early-stage and seed-stage rounds together accounted for approximately half of the total funding in October. Seed-stage rounds contributed 30.4 per cent of the total, while early-stage rounds raised 21.9 per cent. Late-stage rounds contributed 47.6 per cent of the remaining funding.
The largest funding rounds in October 2024 were reported by HealthifyMe and Primus Life, each securing $20 million. Khosla Ventures, Fireside Ventures, and General Catalyst emerged as the most active investors during the period.