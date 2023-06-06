Parexel rated ‘Top CRO to Work With in 2023 WCG CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey

Parexel announced it has been rated the “Top CRO to Work With” by investigative sites worldwide in the 2023 WCG CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey. Among the 34 CROs included in the survey, Parexel received the highest average rating across all 26 performance attributes evaluated.

In this survey — which measures the quality of working relationships between CROs and investigative sites globally — respondents were asked to rate the importance of 26 performance attributes. Survey participants then identified the CROs they worked with the most in the previous two years and rated their performance on the attributes. In addition, respondents rated the reputation of the 34 CROs, regardless of whether they had direct experience with them. Investigative sites also shared how likely they are to recommend the CROs they work with to their colleagues (Net Promoter Score) based on their direct experience over the previous two years.

A company statement informed that in addition to receiving the highest average rating across all attributes, Parexel ranked highest on four out of the five attributes considered the most important to investigative sites and was selected as the CRO that investigative sites were most willing to recommend to a colleague. This year’s rating follows Parexel’s “Top CRO to Work With” rating in the 2021 WCG CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey, which is the most recent year the survey was conducted.

The 2023 WCG CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey is a biennial survey developed with input from sponsors, CROs and investigative sites. The survey was deployed to more than 60,000 individuals representing investigative sites globally and was conducted online between January 13 and March 6, 2023. More than 3,600 responses were received from site representatives across North America, Central and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific <