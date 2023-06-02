PAG-led Sekhmet Pharmaventures appoints Anil Khubchandani as MD and CEO

A private equity consortium led by PAG, an Asia-based investment firm, has hired Anil Khubchandani as Managing Director and CEO of Sekhmet Pharmaventures. Khubchandani has over 30 years of experience in strategic partnerships, global sales and marketing, operations management, and research & development. In his most recent role, he served as Co-CEO and Whole-time Director of Jubilant Ingrevia, where he focused on business transformation and growth strategy implementation. He has spearheaded several global CDMO assignments and new business initiatives for pharma innovator companies.

Sekhmet Pharmaventures is the India arm of Gamot API Pte, a Singapore-based platform launched by PAG along with Indian private equity firms CX Partners and Samara Capital to buy stakes in fast-growing pharma companies. The platform acquired control of Chennai-based Anjan Drug in October 2020 and the Hyderabad-based Optimus Drugs group of companies in September 2022. Gamot API is majority owned by PAG, which has invested over $1.5 billion in India across its private equity and private debt businesses.