NPPA slashes prices on 33 FDCs drugs

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has made 33 fixed-dose combination drugs more affordable by regulating their prices. This move affects pharma companies like JB Chemicals, Eris Lifesciences, Zydus Healthcare, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Sanofi India, and Torrent Pharma.

Manufacturers must now comply with the price caps or reimburse any overcharged amounts with interest. The NPPA also informed that retailers and dealers are required to display clear price lists.