NPPA integrates Pharma Jan Samadhan with Pharma Sahi Daam portal

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has integrated the Pharma Jan Samadhan portal with the Pharma Sahi Daam portal. The move aims to provide citizens with a single digital platform for medicine price verification and grievance redressal.

The unified platform enables users to check the prices of scheduled and non-scheduled medicines and lodge complaints related to medicine pricing through a single web portal and mobile application. While both services were already available through the mobile app, they previously operated via separate web portals.

According to the Department of Pharmaceuticals, the integrated platform is operational with immediate effect and is aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, public participation, and access to affordable medicines.

Source: PIB