Neurogene and Neoleukin announce definitive merger agreement

Upon completion of the merger, which is subject to approval by Neurogene and Neoleukin stockholders, the combined company is expected to operate under the name Neurogene Inc. and trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “NGNE”

Neurogene, a clinical-stage company and Neoleukin Therapeutics has announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction. The combined company will focus on advancing Neurogene’s pipeline of differentiated genetic medicines, including NGN-401, a clinical-stage product for Rett syndrome, which uses novel gene regulation technology for a potential best-in-class profile.

Upon completion of the merger, which is subject to approval by Neurogene and Neoleukin stockholders, the combined company is expected to operate under the name Neurogene Inc. and trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “NGNE”.

In connection with the merger, Neurogene announced an oversubscribed $95 million private financing led by new and existing healthcare-dedicated specialist and mutual fund institutional investors.

With the cash from both companies at closing and the proceeds of the concurrent private financing, the combined company is expected to have approximately $200 million of cash or cash equivalents immediately following the closing. The cash resources are intended to be used to advance Neurogene’s pipeline through multiple clinical milestones and are expected to fund operations into the second half of 2026.

The merger and concurrent private financing are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to stockholder approval of both companies, the effectiveness of a registration statement to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to register the securities to be issued in connection with the merger and concurrent financing, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.