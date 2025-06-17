Myasthenia gravis market across 7MM set to grow at 5.3% CAGR between 2024 and 2034, forecasts GlobalData

The myasthenia gravis (MG) market across the seven major markets (7MM: the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan) is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3 per cent from $6.1 billion in 2024 to $10.3 billion in 2034, forecasts GlobalData.

GlobalData’s report, “Myasthenia Gravis – Opportunity Assessment and Forecast,” reveals that growth will primarily be driven by an increase in diagnosed prevalence as well as the introduction of seven late-stage pipeline products: Imaavy (nipocalimab), inebilizumab, telitacicept, Descartes-08, pozelimab + cemdisiran combination therapy, CRD-1, and gefurulimab.

Of the seven late-stage pipeline agents, six of them—Imaavy, inebilizumab, telitacicept, Descartes-08, pozelimab + cemdisiran combination therapy, and CRD-1—are anticipated to be used across patients with multiple antibody statuses. There are also two pipeline agents targeting the currently underserved seronegative/LRP4 antibody + MG population.

Jos Opdenakker, Neurology Analyst at GlobalData, comments, “This signals a shift in the treatment paradigm towards more targeted disease modifying therapies (DMTs). As a result, the treatment landscape for DMTs is expected to become highly competitive. Despite this, there is still a significant unmet need for effective treatments targeting the seronegative MG population.”

GlobalData forecasts the late-stage pipeline products to drive the combined sales of approximately $2.96 billion in the 7MM by 2034. The most promising pipeline product will be the combination therapy of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ pozelimab and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ cemdisiran, which is indicated for the treatment of AChR antibody+ generalised and seronegative/LRP4 antibody+ generalised MG. It has the potential to see strong uptake due to its position as a DMT for seronegative MG, a patient segment with limited effective treatments.

Opdenakker continues, “While the overall MG market is expected to experience growth until 2034, continued generic erosion and the entry of biosimilars will be an important barrier to growth, particularly in the US.”

DMTs that will be affected by patent expiries and subsequent sales erosion by biosimilar products include Argenx SE’s Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa) and Vyvgart Hytrulo (efgartigimod alfa + hyaluronidase [human recombinant]), Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Soliris (eculizumab) and Ultomiris (ravulizumab LA), and UCB Pharma’s Zilbrysq (zilucoplan). All of these are high-grossing DMTs that GlobalData forecasts to have generated an estimated combined $5.0 billion in sales across the 7MM in 2024.

Opdenakker concludes, “Although the impending entry of numerous biosimilar products will act as a major barrier, late-stage pipeline products have the potential to generate significant growth of the MG market. This, coupled with the increase in diagnosed prevalent cases, will act as the main drivers of growth across the 7MM.”