Merck KGaA announces its largest investment in Asia

Merck KGaA Darmstadt Germany announced its largest investment in Asia through a ceremony of its € 300 million Bioprocessing Production Center in Daejeon, South Korea.

The new facility will accelerate the biotech and pharmaceutical industry’s development by manufacturing vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and protein-based therapies.

Once completed, the investment aims to create as many as 300 new jobs and continue to grow and support global demand for critical drugs and therapies.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of the leadership team of Merck including Matthias Heinzel- CEO of the Life Science business, Karen Madden- Chief Technology Officer, Life Science business, Sebastián Arana- Head, Process Solutions, Life Science business, Ivan Donzelot- Head of Integrated Supply Chain Operations. They were joined by Cheong Inkyo, Trade Minister of Korea, Lee Jang Woo, Mayor of Daejeon, Ambassador Georg Schmidt along with other dignitaries and partners.