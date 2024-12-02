Maharashtra Government appoints Rajesh Narvekar as FDA Commissioner

The Maharashtra Government has appointed Rajesh Janardhan Narvekar as the new Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra. His appointment follows the retirement of former FDA Commissioner Abhimanyu Kale.

Narvekar, a 2009 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, holds a Master’s degree in History and has extensive administrative experience. He began his career in 1994 as a Deputy Collector in the Maharashtra Administrative Services. Over the years, he has held roles in key departments, including the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the Stamp Duty and Registration Department, and as Deputy Chief Executive at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

In his senior IAS positions, Narvekar served as the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Raigad District, from 2016 to 2017, District Collector for Thane from 2018 to 2022, and Municipal Commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation between October 2022 and March 2023.

His career includes contributions to major initiatives such as the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor project, for which he underwent training in Osaka, Japan. He has also been recognised for his work in public administration, receiving awards for excellence in the Swachh Bharat Mission and for his role as District Election Officer during the 2019 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. The Hon. Governor of Maharashtra acknowledged his efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic with a service award.

As FDA Commissioner, Narvekar is expected to prioritise public health and safety through regulatory oversight of food and pharmaceutical standards. His exposure to international best practices through training programmes in the United States, South Korea, and Italy adds to his capacity to address the challenges associated with the FDA’s regulatory mandate.