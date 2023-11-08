Lupin launches Rocuronium Bromide Injection in US

Lupin announced the launch of Rocuronium Bromide Injection, 50 mg/5 mL (10 mg/mL) and 100 mg/10 mL (10 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials, after Lupin’s alliance partner Caplin Steriles (Caplin) received an approval for its ANDA from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Rocuronium Bromide Injection, 50 mg/5 mL (10 mg/mL) and 100 mg/10 mL (10 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials is the generic version of Zemuron Injection, 50 mg/5 mL and 100 mg/10 mL of Organon USA and is indicated for inpatients and outpatients as an adjunct to general anesthesia to facilitate both rapid sequence and routine tracheal intubation, and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation.

Rocuronium Bromide Injection (RLD: Zemuron) had estimated annual sales of $54 million in the US (IQVIA MAT August 2023).