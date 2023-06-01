Lupin gets US FDA approval for Diazepam Rectal Gel

Lupin announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Novel Laboratories, based in Somerset, New Jersey, has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Diazepam Rectal Gel, 10 mg and 20 mg, Rectal Delivery System, a generic equivalent of Diastat AcuDialTM Rectal Delivery System, 10 mg and 20 mg, of Bausch Health US.

Diazepam Rectal Gel (RLD Diastat AcuDialTM) had estimated annual sales of $34 million in the US. (IQVIA MAT Mar 2023).