Lupin gains Health Canada approval for biosimilar Pegfilgrastim

Lupin announced that it has received approval from Health Canada for its biosimilar Pegfilgrastim. This product will be marketed under the brand name Armlupeg and manufactured at Lupin’s Biotech facility in Pune, India.

Pegfilgrastim is a Pegylated form of the recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) analogue Filgrastim. Pegfilgrastim prefilled syringes are indicated to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-neoplastic drugs.

About Armlupeg (pegfilgrastim)

Armlupeg (pegfilgrastim) is a biosimilar comparable to the reference biologic drug NEULASTA (pegfilgrastim). It is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-neoplastic drugs. Armlupeg is available in the form of pre-filled syringe of 6mg/0.6 mL.