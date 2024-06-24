Lupin gains EIR from US FDA for its Somerset manufacturing facility

Lupin announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its manufacturing facility in Somerset, New Jersey, with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status.

The facility was inspected from May 7 to May 17, 2024.

“We are very pleased to have received the EIR with a satisfactory VAI status for our Somerset facility. This is a significant milestone in building our reputation of being best-in-class in Quality and Compliance,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.