Express Pharma

Lupin gains EIR from US FDA for its Somerset manufacturing facility

The facility was inspected from May 7 to May 17, 2024

Latest Updates
By EP News Bureau
0 70

Lupin announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its manufacturing facility in Somerset, New Jersey, with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status.

The facility was inspected from May 7 to May 17, 2024.

“We are very pleased to have received the EIR with a satisfactory VAI status for our Somerset facility. This is a significant milestone in building our reputation of being best-in-class in Quality and Compliance,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

- Advertisement -

EP News Bureau
    You might also like More from author