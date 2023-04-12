Lupin Diagnostics launches Regional Reference Laboratory in Bengaluru

Lupin launched its Regional Reference Laboratory in Bengaluru, Karnataka, as part of the expansion of its diagnostics network. The Regional Reference Laboratory complements the company’s existing network of 25 laboratories and 410+ collection centres across India.

A company release states, “The new laboratory in Bengaluru is equipped with cutting-edge technologies and staffed by highly qualified clinical experts, enabling Lupin Diagnostics to deliver high-quality and reliable diagnostic services to patients and consumers across Bengaluru and neighbouring cities.”

In addition to routine and specialized tests, the laboratory offers a range of diagnostics services, including molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, histopathology, immunology, routine biochemistry, among others.

“Ensuring that quality diagnostics are accessible and affordable for everyone in India is at the core of our mission. Accurate diagnosis is crucial for effective disease management, and we are committed to providing our patients with reliable, high-quality diagnostic services. With our cutting-edge technology and personalised smart reports, patients and doctors can gain valuable insights into health trends and make informed decisions about treatment options,” he added.