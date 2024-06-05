Lupin completes acquisition of two brands from Sanofi in Europe and Canada

The transaction aligns with Lupin’s strategy to grow its global presence in Specialty areas

Lupin announced that its European hub entity, Lupin Atlantis Holdings SA, has completed the acquisition of two brands, Aarane in Germany and Nalcrom in Canada and the Netherlands, along with the associated trademark rights, from Sanofi.

According to the statement, “the transaction aligns with Lupin’s strategy to grow its global presence in Specialty areas, where the company has a leading position, with high-quality products that are innovative or unique in the market. This acquisition will enhance Lupin’s Respiratory business in Germany, by aiding in the expansion of the newly established franchise, following the introduction of Luforbec.”

“The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women’s health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 7.8 per cent of its revenue in research and development in FY24,” it adds.