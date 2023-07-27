Lupin announces resolution of USFDA warning letter for its two facilities

This is after the satisfactory evaluation of the corrective actions taken by the company in response to the warning letter that was issued on November 6, 2017

Lupin has announced that it has received correspondence from the USFDA that it has now addressed the concerns raised in the warning letter for its facilities in Goa and Pithampur Unit-2, Indore.

This is after the satisfactory evaluation of the corrective actions taken by the company in response to the warning letter that was issued on November 6, 2017.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, “We are pleased to be informed by the USFDA that we have addressed the concerns through our corrective actions related to the November 2017 Warning Letter. We are committed to being compliant with good manufacturing practices, and to uphold global quality standards and ensuring the quality of our products.”