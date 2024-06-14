Lupin announces closure of US FDA inspection

Lupin announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration has completed an inspection of its injectable facility in Nagpur, India. The inspection of the facility was carried out from June 10 to June 13, 2024, and concluded with zero 483 observations.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, “We are pleased to have a successful outcome of the U.S. FDA inspection at our Nagpur injectable facility with zero observations. This reflects our dedication to uphold the highest quality and compliance standards across our facilities.”