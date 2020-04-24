StayHappi Pharmacy to launch an online platform for generic medicines

Read Article

StayHappi Pharmacy, an initiative of SarvaGunAushdhi announced the launch its online store and make medicines accessible at affordable prices to people at their doorstep.

“COVID-19 has made all of us more conscious of our spendings. StayHappi Pharmacy App allows people to Compare & Save up to 30 to 90 percent on their medical bills. We are ready to work day and night and make affordable medicines accessible to people during this difficult time.” said Arushi Jain, executive director of StayHappi Pharmacy. The Stayhappi Online Pharmacy will first launch in Delhi, Gurugram, and Haridwar and as the lockdown unfolds, gradually across India.

In line with the honorable Prime Minister’s vision of affordable medicines, and compliance with the guidelines issued by MCI and DCGI, StayHappi pharmacies will also sell generic unbranded medicines which are exactly the same in efficacy, safety, purity, dosage form and strength, route of administration, quality, performance characteristics, and intended use, as that of any best quality branded medicine in the country. The pharmacy believes that the products will rule the market only when they conform to the quality requirement of every customer – first time and every time, meeting world-class standards. “All our products are WHO-GMP, ISO NABL certified and from the best of India’s manufacturers. We offer Quality Medicines – that are affordable” said Arushi Jain.

StayHappi Pharmacy APP will provide for medicines for all major therapeutic segments like anti-diabetic, respiratory, gynecology, cardiac, CNS, gastrointestinal, antihypertensives, antibiotics, etc., while also providing consultation facility from renowned practitioners to help maximize benefits for patients.