S Aparna appointed as Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals

She will take charge after superannuation of PD Vaghela on September 30, 2020

By EP News Bureau
S Aparna, an IAS officer from the Gujarat cadre 1988, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

She will succeed PD Vaghela, assuming the post when he demits the office on his superannuation on September 30, 2020, as per an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

 In 2017, she was appointed to the post of Executive Director, World Bank,  representing the Constituency of India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In 2019, she was given a proforma promotion as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) while she was on deputation in Washington DC as Executive Director, World Bank.

She has also served as the Principal Secretary to the then Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel.

Her academic qualifications are M.Sc. (Zoology), M. Phil. (Energy & Environment) and an MBA in  International Finance.

EP News Bureau
