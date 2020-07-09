Premas Biotech initiates triple antigen VLP COVID-19 vaccine candidate for animal trials

Read Article

Gurgaon-based Premas Biotech, which developed the world’s first triple antigen virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine candidate for SARS CoV-2 virus, announced that it has progressed into animal trials. At the moment, it is the only one from India to adopt a triple-antigen approach that is designed to produce an enhanced immune response.

The four-week placebo-controlled, blinded and randomised tests to be conducted in mice, will seek to evaluate safety in the rodent model and examine immune response by dose titration. Premas Biotech plans to administer the test across different dose amounts, including human doses. The company has successfully completed the manufacturing process for the VLP (virus like particle) vaccine candidate, which includes three surface antigens from SARS-CoV-2.

“We are excited that we have been able to manufacture and characterise the VLP containing three main proteins from SARS-CoV-2 virus. We are now moving ahead for animal trials using mice to analyse the safety and immunogenicity of the candidate. We believe it will be the first case of a triple-antigen VLP administered to an animal for SARS CoV-2,” said Prabuddha Kundu, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Premas Biotech.

The data and findings of this study are expected in about six weeks.

Describing the initiation of animal studies as an important milestone in the company’s vaccine development efforts, Dr Nupur Mehrotra, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, Premas Biotech, said, “These animal trials will be crucial in testing the safety and efficacy of our vaccine candidate, and pave the path for our goal to enter first in human (FIH) trials. ”

Premas Biotech, which is working on the development of the Covid-19 vaccine through proof of concept approach in collaboration with its US partner Akers Biosciences, has already established a manufacturing protocol and initiated large-scale production studies for the vaccine candidate.