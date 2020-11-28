PLI Schemes for bulk drugs and medical devices receives encouraging response

Read Article

The Government announced Production Linked Incentive(PLI) Scheme for Bulk Drugs and Medical Devices have shown a very encouraging response from the pharmaceutical as well as the medical device industry.

The PLI Scheme for bulk drugs has received 247 registrations across all four categories of products out of which a maximum of 136 applicants will be selected under the Scheme.

Similarly, the PLI Scheme for medical devices has received 28 registrations across all four target segments out of which a maximum of 28 applicants will be selected under the Scheme.

IFCI is the Project Management Agency for the schemes and all the applications are being received on its online portal. The last date of filing the application under both the schemes is 30.11.2020.

Current and prospective registrants are advised that in view of bank holidays from November 28 to 30, 2020, the payment of application fee may be done through the NEFT mode. The details of the bank accounts are mentioned in the respective guidelines. The team of IFCI will be available till last date of applications on the contact details mentioned on their website, to assist the applicants.

The PLI Scheme for Bulk Drugs and for Medical Devices was approved by the Government on March 20, 2020. The guidelines for implementation of both the schemes were issued on July 27, 2020 and were revised later based on the feedback received from the industry. The revised guidelines were issued on October 29, 2020.