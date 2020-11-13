Government asks PCI to respond to KSRPO’s letter

Read Article

The Under Secretary to the Government of India has written a letter to the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), asking it look into the matter raised by the Karnataka State Registered Pharmacists Association (KSRPO) about the grant of medical shop licenses to registered pharmacists only. It has asked the PCI to provide a reply to the association and intimate the ministry. KSRPO has recently written letters to various government authorities raising this issue.

“Despite their professional standards, ethics and proficiency, our registered pharmacists are highly underpaid or unemployed or underemployed. Very few employment opportunities are available in the organised sector and government sectors. The only way to help registered pharmacists and to strengthen the pharmacy profession is by modifying rule 64 (1) of The Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945,” informed Ashokswamy Heroor, President, Karnataka State Registered Pharmacists Association.

“There are a number of registered pharmacists whereas the medical shops are only a few. This shows the enormous number of registered pharmacists seeking employment. Since medical shops work for more than eight hours in a day, they should be insisted to appoint at least two registered pharmacists per shop. In these circumstances, we have requested to the PCI to pass a resolution in the state Council for further action,” stressed Heroor.

PCI did not respond till the time story was filed.

[email protected]

[email protected]