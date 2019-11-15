DigiSights 2019 to be held in Mumbai

MediaMedic Communications, along with its APAC partners from GLOBALHealthPR, is organising DigiSights 2019. To be held on 22nd November at MCA Club in Bandra, this will be the fourth edition of ‘DigiSights 2019’ : an exclusive ‘Digital Marketing Conference for Pharma & Healthcare.’ The first conference was held in 2013, and since then DigiSights has been the frontrunner in educating the industry on the upcoming new-age communication for the pharmaceutical and healthcare marketers. Express Pharma is the exclusive media partner for the event.

The theme for this year, DigiSights 2019, is ‘Integrated Marketing Communications in the Digital World.’ The keynote speech will be delivered by Sanjiv Navangul, CEO-Global Specialty and Joy Chakraborty, COO, Hinduja Hospitals. There will be industry experts on the panel discussing how to integrate digital and PR in the mainline brand planning. Further, MediaMedic’s GlobalHealthPR partners from Australia, Singapore, China, HongKong and the USA will be sharing global learnings.

Manoj Saxena, Managing Director and CDH–South Asia, Bayer Zydus Pharma PL, and would showcase live demos of some path-breaking technology solutions, before ending with the issues of ROI measurement and connecting customers digitally delivered by leading industry influencers.

The conference promises to showcase the best of local and international learnings and case studies relevant for the pharma and healthcare industry. Priti Mohile and Dinesh Chindarkar, Co-Founders, MediaMedic Communications said that DigiSights is a clear marker of the industry trends that they have been capturing since its inception in 2013 and are excited about the event.

The Gold sponsors for the event are CredoWeb & Multiplier solutions, and the event is supported by ARKS Knowledge Consulting PL & IES Management College & Research Centre.