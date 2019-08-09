Cadila Pharma bags TISS LeapVault CLO awards in two categories

The award was conferred on the Learning and Development (L&D) team of Cadila Pharma for their initiative of training the field force using WhatsApp

Cadila Pharmaceuticals bagged Tata Institute of Social Science-Leapvault CLO Summit and Awards under the categories of ‘Program for Sales Enablement’ and ‘Social Media Based Learning Program’. The award was conferred on the Learning and Development (L&D) team of Cadila Pharma for their initiative of training the field force using WhatsApp. The award brings together leaders from human resource, corporate learning, coaching, organisation and leadership development.

Cadila’s L&D team used the existing platform of Whatsapp to increase their reach. Hence, the team merged e-learning with social media for the training of the field force. The L&D team of Cadila Pharmaceuticals began its training programme in January 2019. The objective of the training is to build customer-centric capabilities of its diversified field force using new-age learning tools. The company adopted a mix of classroom teaching and e-learning using WhatsApp as a tool to ensure the application of the key learnings.

The L&D team trained 1,999 employees across 13 locations in ten days. For the remainder of the training programme, the team used WhatsApp to ensure a regular connect was maintained with the teams. Through innovative weekly campaigns of selfies, audio and video clips to ensure the application of the learning, which included grooming, interpersonal skills, and communication.

Dr Sunil Singh, Chief Human Resource Officer, Cadila Pharmaceuticals and Ajay Tyagi, Chief Learning Officer, Cadila Pharma were the brains behind the solution. “We observed 30 per cent adoption among our colleagues, which is higher than the standard 20-25 per cent usually seen in e-learning. This initiative is one more step towards our vision of becoming a progressive, transformative and a caring organisation,” Dr Singh said in a statement.

Cadila Pharma has been making bold moves to ensure a culture of excellence. With multiple initiatives like four-day summer break, leave on first Saturdays and flexible timings, Cadila Pharma has remained committed to break the age-old practices of the manufacturing industry.