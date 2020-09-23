Biocon appoints Anupam Jindal as its CFO

Read Article

Biocon announced that Anupam Jindal has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Anupam will head the finance function at Biocon and be part of the Executive Leadership Team. He will report into the company’s CEO and MD, Siddharth Mittal.

Prior to joining Biocon, Jindal worked with the Vedanta Group of companies for 22 years, where he held the position of Group CFO at Sterlite Technologies since 2006. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B Com) degree from ML Sukhadia University, Udaipur. He is also a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a Company Secretary from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Mittal said, “We are pleased to have Anupam join us at this crucial phase of our growth, as we expand our portfolio and enter new geographies, to address patient needs for affordable, high-quality medicines. With his proven track record of steering high-growth companies, Anupam will play a key role in helping deliver on our business goals.”