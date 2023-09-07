Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw appointed member of Court of Regents at RCSed

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon and Biocon Biologics has been appointed as Regent of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSed).

The RCSed’s Court of Regents comprises a group of distinguished individuals in their field who provide the College with advice and expertise. Currently, the College has several active Regents and several Emeritus Regents. The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh is a Scottish medical association which was founded in 1505 by Royal Charter granted from King James IV.

The RCSed provides a platform for knowledge exchange, research collaboration, and professional development within the surgical community.