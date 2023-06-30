JB Pharma launches knowledge based app for doctors

The app grants young & upcoming post-graduate doctors access to a wealth of medical and non-medical information, equipping them to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving medical landscape

This Doctor’s Day, JB Pharma introduced JB NEXT, app exclusively designed for resident doctors & post-graduate medical students. The app is an expression of gratitude to the medical fraternity with its comprehensive and multi-speciality specific content and resources to enhance their knowledge.

Available on android and iOS devices, it offers an intuitive user interface along with a wide range of features tailored to meet the specific needs of resident doctors & post-graduate medical students. With JB Pharma’s NEXT app, doctors from different specialities like General Medicine, Cardiology, Diabetology, Gastroenterology, Paediatrics, Respiratory, Dentistry, among others can access latest advancements, treatment protocols, and emerging practice trends through informative articles, news updates, insightful case studies, and engaging videos. Key highlights of the app include sessions from practicing national and international Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) who will share their subject expertise and provide valuable insights to foster medical know-how.

Dilip Singh Rathore, President-Domestic Business, JB Pharma said, “JB NEXT offers invaluable insights, strategies, and content that will boost their influence in the medical community and elevate the significance of their research publications. This app empowers them with the tools they need to optimise their practice, stay ahead of the curve, and provide exceptional patient care. We take great pride in being at the forefront to adapting to stakeholder needs by executing various initiatives across target groups and therapies which support healthcare providers and enrich patient lives.”

The platform aids in enhancing communication, writing skills, medico-legal skills, publishing papers, social and digital use by featuring dedicated sections, speciality-wise and category-wise, curated by renowned subject experts for resident doctors & post-graduate medical students.