JB Pharma announces ESG commitments with launch of third sustainability report

J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JB Pharma) has announced its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments with the release of its third Sustainability Report. The report highlights the company’s achievements in reducing its environmental impact and improving resource efficiency, marking a significant milestone in its dedication to sustainable growth.

In the report, JB Pharma details its success in reducing emissions and energy consumption. The company reduced emissions intensity (Scope 1 and Scope 2) per rupee of turnover by 22.2 per cent, while total Scope 1 and Scope 2 absolute emissions decreased by 13.9 per cent. Renewable energy played a significant role, with the company generating 46,341 GJ of energy from renewable sources, covering 12.1 per cent of total energy demand. JB Pharma also avoided 9,216.7 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions through renewable sources, reducing total energy consumption by 5.7 per cent and lowering energy intensity per rupee of turnover by 14.8 per cent. Water consumption intensity per rupee of turnover dropped by 4.8 per cent, and the amount of waste sent to landfill decreased to 12.2 per cent from 17.18 per cent the previous year. All manufacturing facilities have achieved Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), demonstrating JB Pharma’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

At the launch of the report, Nikhil Chopra, CEO and Whole-Time Director at JB Pharma, said, “Guided by the theme ‘Building a Sustainable Future for Good Health,’ happy to announce the release of JB Pharma’s 3rd Sustainability Report FY24. We recognise the vital connection between sustainability and public health. This report showcases our ongoing journey towards sustainability, highlighting our innovative strategies and dedication to fostering a healthier and more resilient world.”

JB Pharma has also set several ESG goals, emphasising both environmental and social progress. These include meeting 40 per cent of power demand from renewable energy by FY 2026-27 and 100 per cent by FY 2032-33. The company aims to become carbon neutral in direct operations by FY 2032-33, achieve Zero Waste to Landfill by FY 2032-33, and achieve water positivity by the same year. Other targets include enhancing women’s representation in the workforce to 15 per cent by FY 2026-27 and 25 per cent by FY 2032-33, ensuring 25 average learning hours per employee by FY 2026-27, and maintaining high standards in compliance and ethics through robust corporate governance.

The report was audited by Det Norske Veritas (DNV), a global classification society, which provided limited assurance on the 2024 Sustainability Report. This assurance complies with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 and ISAE 3410, which focuses on Greenhouse Gas Statements. Further details are available in the publicly accessible Letters of Assurance.