IPC launches 10 new IP impurities substances
The substances include Dolutegravir-4-fluoro-impurity, Ethyl Paraben, Fumaric Acid (Lamivudine and Tenofovir Tablets) and Ketorolac-1-hydroxy analog, among others
The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has recently launched 10 new IP impurities substances.
The list of the impurities include Dolutegravir-4-fluoro-impurity, Ethyl Paraben, Fumaric Acid (Lamivudine and Tenofovir Tablets), Ketorolac-1-hydroxy analog, Mesalazine Impurity F, Fumaric Acid (Maleic Acid), Methotrexate Impurity A, Risperidone trans-N-oxide, Terbinafine Related Compound B and Fumaric Acid (Quetiapine Fumarate), a notification on the IPC website mentioned.
