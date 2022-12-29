Express Pharma


IPC launches 10 new IP impurities substances

The substances include Dolutegravir-4-fluoro-impurity, Ethyl Paraben, Fumaric Acid (Lamivudine and Tenofovir Tablets) and Ketorolac-1-hydroxy analog, among others

By EP News Bureau
The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has recently launched 10 new IP impurities substances.

The list of the impurities include Dolutegravir-4-fluoro-impurity, Ethyl Paraben, Fumaric Acid (Lamivudine and Tenofovir Tablets), Ketorolac-1-hydroxy analog, Mesalazine Impurity F, Fumaric Acid (Maleic Acid), Methotrexate Impurity A, Risperidone trans-N-oxide, Terbinafine Related Compound B and Fumaric Acid (Quetiapine Fumarate), a notification on the IPC website mentioned.

 

    1 Comment
    1. soundos says

      thanks for sharing such a nice information

      Reply
