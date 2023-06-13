IPA to host eighth edition of Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit in Mumbai

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) is all set to host the eighth edition of the Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit (GPQS) from June 22-23, 2023 in Mumbai. The theme for this year’s annual flagship event is ‘Patient Centricity: New Paradigm of Manufacturing and Quality’.

The Summit aims to bring diverse stakeholders together, including global regulators, technical experts, and industry stakeholders on a common platform to discuss the key imperatives of operations and build on the Indian pharma industry’s quality and manufacturing agenda going forward.

Samir Mehta, President, IPA and Chairman, Torrent Indian Pharmaceuticals, will address during the inaugural session, which will be attended by stakeholders from government, industry, and global experts. This will be followed by the release of IPA’s Best Practices document.

The Summit will witness speakers from key regulators such as DCGI, USFDA, MHRA, EDQM, and others as part of the conference, who will share their perspectives on observations on inspection, GMPs, global regulatory view, resilience in end-to-end operations, and increased focus on quality compliance and excellence. Furthermore, there are key technical sessions such as continuous manufacturing, nitrosamines impurities, digital analytics, and automation, among others.

Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, said, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian pharma industry ensured an uninterrupted supply of quality-assured medicines to patients around the globe. India is now recognised as “The Pharmacy of the World”. Quality is a fundamental tenet of the pharma sector. IPA is committed to making India the global quality benchmark. The industry’s landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace and hence we need to continuously invest in upgrading quality standards. 8th GPQS summit is an effort by IPA to bring domain experts, global regulators, and industry at one platform to drive discussions on big priorities which aim to define the next decade for pharma operations and manufacturing”.

The knowledge partner for the summit is McKinsey & Company. The summit will conclude with a special panel discussion comprising CEOs of pharma companies such as Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, Lupin, Sun Pharma, and Zydus, to deliberate on Vision 2047 for the Indian pharma industry and the way forward.