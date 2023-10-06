IPA organises eighth Advanced GMP Workshop

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) recently organised 8th Advanced Good Manufacturing Practices Workshop with 20+ subject matter experts, industry leaders and global regulators from USFDA, MHRA, CDSCO.

The workshop aimed to facilitate sharing of knowledge and the development of capabilities among Indian pharma companies, enabling them to embrace globally acknowledged manufacturing practices. The 8th edition of the Advanced GMP workshop served as a forum where manufacturers, regulators, and subject matter experts came together to engage in discussions and deliberate on strategies for advancing Manufacturing and Quality Excellence within the pharma industry.

The two-day virtual workshop commenced with a welcome address by Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, IPA. In his inaugural address, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin and Chair of Quality Committee, IPA, highlighted the importance of fostering a culture of quality by all stakeholders in the industry. During her keynote address, S Aparna, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India emphasised that quality must be the hallmark of every newcomer in the pharma industry. The inaugural session also featured an address by Dr Sarah McMullen, Country Director, USFDA – India Office, who highlighted the importance of building a culture of quality across the functions from senior leadership to operator level.

The event witnessed the active participation of more than 1500 industry and academic professionals from around the world. The sessions covered various topics including quality culture, data integrity within the context of quality, capacity building, next-generation operations, and India’s journey towards quality leadership. Additionally, the workshop delved into the transformative potential of Generative AI in the pharma sector, offering insights into the future of quality practices.

Jain said, “Quality is paramount for the pharma industry. Good manufacturing practices ensure regulatory compliance and foster stakeholder relationships. IPA is committed to sharing knowledge, embracing best practices, and encouraging collaboration – making India a global benchmark in quality.”